BTU Protocol Price Down 34.2% Over Last 7 Days (BTU)

BTU Protocol (BTU) traded down 26.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. BTU Protocol has a market cap of $9.22 million and approximately $34.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BTU Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000483 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BTU Protocol has traded down 34.2% against the US dollar.

BTU Protocol is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,514,216 coins. The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com. The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTU Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

