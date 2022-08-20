Buxcoin Price Down 37.8% Over Last 7 Days (BUX)

Buxcoin (BUX) traded up 12% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 20th. Buxcoin has a total market cap of $231,256.68 and approximately $10,904.00 worth of Buxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Buxcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Buxcoin has traded 37.8% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arepacoin (AREPA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- CaluraCoin (CLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- IBStoken (IBS) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Trexcoin (TREX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Jack Token (JACK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001209 BTC.
Buxcoin Profile
Buxcoin is a coin. It launched on January 12th, 2019. Buxcoin’s total supply is 450,038,817 coins and its circulating supply is 165,180,345 coins. The official website for Buxcoin is www.buxcoins.com. Buxcoin’s official Twitter account is @bux_coins and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Buxcoin
