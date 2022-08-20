Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Cable One worth $12,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cable One by 14.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Cable One by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cable One by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,131,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cable One alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cable One news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,257.97 per share, for a total transaction of $62,898.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,469 shares in the company, valued at $9,395,777.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,257.97 per share, for a total transaction of $62,898.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,395,777.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,280.00, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,037 shares of company stock worth $1,373,959 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cable One Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of CABO opened at $1,332.13 on Friday. Cable One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,049.81 and a 52 week high of $2,136.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,331.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1,362.59.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CABO. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Cable One from $1,896.00 to $1,725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Cable One to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,745.83.

Cable One Profile

(Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.