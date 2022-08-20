Cake Monster (MONSTA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $18,222.00

Cake Monster (MONSTA) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 20th. During the last week, Cake Monster has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. Cake Monster has a market capitalization of $6.09 million and $18,222.00 worth of Cake Monster was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cake Monster coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001602 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002171 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.45 or 0.00778642 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Cake Monster Profile
Cake Monster’s total supply is 7,396,843,374 coins and its circulating supply is 6,318,707,444 coins. Cake Monster’s official Twitter account is @thecakemnstr. The Reddit community for Cake Monster is https://reddit.com/r/CAKEMONSTER.
Cake Monster Coin Trading
