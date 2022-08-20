Callisto Network (CLO) Price Down 1.6% Over Last Week

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. In the last week, Callisto Network has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $8.94 million and approximately $113,885.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Callisto Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,591.03 or 0.07488707 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.98 or 0.00155221 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000140 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MeetPle (MPT) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000178 BTC.

About Callisto Network

Callisto Network (CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 3,104,773,221 coins. The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network. The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

