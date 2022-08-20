Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.25-$1.49 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 billion-$1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.00 billion. Canada Goose also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.02-$0.11 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. OTR Global downgraded shares of Canada Goose from a mixed rating to a negative rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.40.

Canada Goose Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GOOS traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.77. 722,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.42. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of $16.65 and a 12-month high of $53.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canada Goose

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.46 million. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 8.13%. Canada Goose’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Canada Goose by 203.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,179,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,452 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Canada Goose by 135.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,930,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,105 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,797,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,894,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Canada Goose by 313.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 96,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 73,393 shares in the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

