Candente Copper (TSE:DNT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.18

Candente Copper Corp. (TSE:DNT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.18 and traded as high as C$0.21. Candente Copper shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

Candente Copper Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.18. The company has a market cap of C$48.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Candente Copper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Candente Copper Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Cañariaco project consisting of 15 mining concessions covering a total area of approximately 10,190 hectares located in Northern Peru.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Candente Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Candente Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.