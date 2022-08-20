Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P Buys Shares of 1,107 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Stairway Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 254,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 174.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,278,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 23,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,601,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Stone Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,599,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF opened at $251.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $232.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.93. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.97 and a 12 month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

