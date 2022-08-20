Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P Has $939,000 Stock Position in Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P reduced its position in Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P’s holdings in Pine Technology Acquisition were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTOC. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $11,519,000. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,157,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Finally, S. Muoio & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $395,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pine Technology Acquisition alerts:

Pine Technology Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Pine Technology Acquisition stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $9.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.80.

About Pine Technology Acquisition

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the insurance-related technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.