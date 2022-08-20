Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P Makes New $206,000 Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P acquired a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,100 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 4,232.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 254,595 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $41,652,000 after purchasing an additional 248,718 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,152 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $56,794,000 after purchasing an additional 9,089 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 849 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $818,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
American Express stock opened at $162.24 on Friday. American Express has a 52-week low of $134.12 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.53.
In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
