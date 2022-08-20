Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P Makes New $206,000 Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P acquired a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,100 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 4,232.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 254,595 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $41,652,000 after purchasing an additional 248,718 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,152 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $56,794,000 after purchasing an additional 9,089 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 849 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $818,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express stock opened at $162.24 on Friday. American Express has a 52-week low of $134.12 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

