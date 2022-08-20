Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P Purchases 4,149 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 101.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Schaeffer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,136,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 83,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,490,000 after buying an additional 4,887 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

SCHB opened at $49.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.28 and a 200 day moving average of $49.09. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $42.60 and a 12 month high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.