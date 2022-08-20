Capital Financial Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Capital Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Corning by 589.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning Stock Down 1.8 %

GLW stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.19. 3,676,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,252,451. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.99. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.63 and a 52-week high of $43.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Corning from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Corning in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.18.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

