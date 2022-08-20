Capital Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 2,827 LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Capital Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 69.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LYB traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.26. 1,657,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,143,977. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $82.14 and a one year high of $117.22. The company has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.91 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,394,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $782,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LYB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.26.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

