Capital Financial Services LLC Invests $1.22 Million in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Capital Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000. CBRE Group comprises 1.4% of Capital Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in CBRE Group by 65.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at $41,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on CBRE. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on CBRE Group to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.20.

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 188,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,704,017.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBRE Group stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 998,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,153. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.68 and a twelve month high of $111.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.38.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

