Capital Financial Services LLC Invests $320,000 in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Capital Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Enstar Group LTD grew its stake in Ares Capital by 5,266.8% during the 1st quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 3,129,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $65,566,000 after buying an additional 3,071,337 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,722,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $77,995,000 after purchasing an additional 516,711 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,999,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,536,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,190,000 after purchasing an additional 379,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 534.6% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 442,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,653,000 after purchasing an additional 373,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll acquired 25,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $494,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $494,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Arougheti purchased 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $5,325,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,782,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,643,084.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 327,775 shares of company stock valued at $5,869,061. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ARCC stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.15. 1,869,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,620,224. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.99. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.03 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 54.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

ARCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet cut Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

