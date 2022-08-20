Capital Financial Services LLC Invests $536,000 in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Capital Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,298 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 458,449 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,400,000 after buying an additional 141,272 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 36,610 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 11,580 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 19,873 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 6,695 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 149.9% during the 1st quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 18,742 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 11,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS Health Stock Up 0.4 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.24.

NYSE CVS traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.05. 5,114,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,892,508. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $81.78 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The firm has a market cap of $136.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

