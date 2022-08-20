Capital Financial Services LLC Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Capital Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 30,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Capital Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 9,469.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 8,617 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 16,634 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 67.5% during the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 30,112 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

NYSEARCA:AMLP traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,276,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,161,912. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $30.04 and a 52 week high of $42.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.75.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

