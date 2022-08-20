Capital Financial Services LLC Makes New $707,000 Investment in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Capital Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GILD. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 224,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,330,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 56.5% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 107,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 38,810 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 31.1% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 41,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 9,834 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 15.2% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 128,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,666,000 after buying an additional 17,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.0% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 10,840,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $644,446,000 after buying an additional 111,363 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.40.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.2 %

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Shares of GILD traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.34. 5,259,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,699,223. The stock has a market cap of $81.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.63. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.