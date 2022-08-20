Capital Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Capital Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 74,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,880,000. Pfizer accounts for 4.6% of Capital Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Bank OZK grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 68,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 21,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% in the first quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 65,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, RTD Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the first quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.15. The stock had a trading volume of 15,350,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,390,504. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.85. The company has a market capitalization of $275.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.