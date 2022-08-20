Capital Financial Services LLC Takes Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Capital Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VICI. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $938,000. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,191,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,393,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 6,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 208,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after acquiring an additional 24,854 shares during the last quarter.

VICI Properties Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of VICI Properties stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $34.62. The stock had a trading volume of 7,939,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,393,002. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.23 and a one year high of $35.69. The stock has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.93.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.58%.

VICI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.50 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.82.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

