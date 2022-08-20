Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Cowen from $59.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CAH. Mizuho raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised Cardinal Health from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a c+ rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Cardinal Health to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.67.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $69.23 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $71.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.86.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 568.57% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAH. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 6,455.0% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,513,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,404 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

