Cardstack Price Tops $0.0018 on Major Exchanges (CARD)

Cardstack (CARD) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Cardstack coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardstack has a market capitalization of $4.18 million and approximately $48,204.00 worth of Cardstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cardstack has traded down 22.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Cardstack

Cardstack (CRYPTO:CARD) is a coin. Cardstack’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,982,917 coins. Cardstack’s official Twitter account is @cardstack and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardstack is https://reddit.com/r/Cardstack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardstack is cardstack.com. The official message board for Cardstack is medium.com/cardstack.

Buying and Selling Cardstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardstack is an open-source framework that enables Web 3.0. “Cards” form the building blocks that allow for bringing in data from disparate sources, beautiful UI animations, encapsulated and flexible data schemas, and a quick ramp-up experience. Both JavaScript developers and end-users are empowered to add common application features (CMS, notifications, authentication) using the Card SDK. Cardstack provides a full-stack development environment, meaning that it spans everything from the front-end browser experience, to API layers, to the database and caching. Under the hood, it makes use of other libraries such as Node, Ember.js, and Postgres, but someone does not need to know those tools in order to build something of their own using Cardstack. “

