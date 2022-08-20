Carpenter Technology Co. (CRS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on September 1st

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd.

Carpenter Technology has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years. Carpenter Technology has a payout ratio of 47.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Carpenter Technology Price Performance

NYSE CRS opened at $38.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.93. Carpenter Technology has a 12-month low of $24.76 and a 12-month high of $44.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carpenter Technology

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 10.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 159,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 15,485 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Carpenter Technology by 9,740.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 95,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 94,576 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 81,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 8,328 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,635,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 13.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

About Carpenter Technology

(Get Rating)

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.