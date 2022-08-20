carsales.com (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $27.64

carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.64 and traded as high as $30.48. carsales.com shares last traded at $29.93, with a volume of 579 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of carsales.com from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.00.

carsales.com Ltd operates online automotive, motorcycle, and marine classifieds business in Australia, Brazil, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Chile, China, Argentina, and Mexico. The company operates in Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Latin America; and Asia segments.

