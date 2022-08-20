carsales.com (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $27.64

carsales.com Ltd (OTCMKTS:CSXXY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.64 and traded as high as $30.48. carsales.com shares last traded at $29.93, with a volume of 579 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of carsales.com from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.
carsales.com Stock Down 4.1 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.00.
About carsales.com
carsales.com Ltd operates online automotive, motorcycle, and marine classifieds business in Australia, Brazil, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Chile, China, Argentina, and Mexico. The company operates in Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Latin America; and Asia segments.
