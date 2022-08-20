Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the textile maker on Friday, September 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

Carter’s has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Carter’s has a payout ratio of 38.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Carter’s to earn $7.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.4%.

Shares of CRI opened at $81.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Carter’s has a one year low of $67.88 and a one year high of $111.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.01 and a 200 day moving average of $83.94.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). Carter’s had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 42.73%. The company had revenue of $700.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America cut Carter’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Carter’s to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.29.

In other news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $32,544.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,119 shares in the company, valued at $990,970.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Carter’s news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $168,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,336 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,108.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ben Pivar sold 398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $32,544.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,119 shares in the company, valued at $990,970.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Carter’s by 161.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 434,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,628,000 after purchasing an additional 268,415 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 4.2% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 135.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 2,417.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,693 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 26,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Carter’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

