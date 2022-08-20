Caspian Market Capitalization Achieves $412,124.89 (CSP)

Caspian (CSP) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. During the last week, Caspian has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. Caspian has a market cap of $412,124.89 and $3,065.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Caspian coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,268.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003698 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002404 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00126831 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00032615 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00100569 BTC.

Caspian is a coin. It was first traded on September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

