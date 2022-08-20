CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.04

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.04 and traded as low as $7.93. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund shares last traded at $7.95, with a volume of 244,852 shares traded.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Trading Down 2.4 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.04.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

About CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,313 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,646 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,134,694 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $30,689,000 after acquiring an additional 139,848 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,891 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 181,756 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 14,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,290 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 17,179 shares during the last quarter.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

