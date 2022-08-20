CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.04

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.04 and traded as low as $7.93. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund shares last traded at $7.95, with a volume of 244,852 shares traded.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.04.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th.
CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

