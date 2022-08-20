CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $33.10

CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.10 and last traded at $32.80, with a volume of 60454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded CBTX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

CBTX Trading Down 2.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.27. The firm has a market cap of $784.89 million, a PE ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.96.

CBTX Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at CBTX

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.14%.

In related news, Director Michael A. Havard acquired 10,477 shares of CBTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $299,642.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 58,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,994.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 26.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CBTX

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in CBTX by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 25,537 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL grew its position in CBTX by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 47,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 23,091 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in CBTX by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in CBTX by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 9,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CBTX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $315,000. 42.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers demand, money market, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family residential mortgage, multi-family residential, consumer, and agricultural loans; and treasury and online banking services.

