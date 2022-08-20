Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) SVP Sarah Cavanaugh Sells 31,312 Shares of Stock

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) SVP Sarah Cavanaugh sold 31,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $1,150,089.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,161.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ CLDX opened at $33.00 on Friday. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.85 and a 52 week high of $57.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 2.43.
Several research firms have recently commented on CLDX. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.
Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.
