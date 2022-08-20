Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) SVP Sarah Cavanaugh Sells 31,312 Shares of Stock

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) SVP Sarah Cavanaugh sold 31,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $1,150,089.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,161.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLDX opened at $33.00 on Friday. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.85 and a 52 week high of $57.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 2.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on CLDX. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Institutional Trading of Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLDX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $900,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $7,126,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 464,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,936,000 after buying an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

