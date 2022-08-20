Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Celsion in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Celsion stock opened at $2.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 6.52. Celsion has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $16.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average is $3.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsion

Celsion ( NASDAQ:CLSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.25. Celsion had a negative net margin of 5,229.80% and a negative return on equity of 50.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.90) EPS. Research analysts predict that Celsion will post -5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Celsion stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) by 97.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,756 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Celsion worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Celsion

(Get Rating)

Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications.

