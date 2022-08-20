C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

C&F Financial Stock Performance

CFFI opened at $50.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $177.23 million, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.50. C&F Financial has a 1-year low of $43.10 and a 1-year high of $55.00.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $28.29 million for the quarter.

C&F Financial Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C&F Financial

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from C&F Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 38,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,304,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of C&F Financial during the 1st quarter worth $651,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

C&F Financial Company Profile

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

