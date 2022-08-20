Chardan Capital Trims LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) Target Price to $2.50

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Chardan Capital from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, William Blair raised shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.
LogicBio Therapeutics Stock Performance
LogicBio Therapeutics stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.26. LogicBio Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.60.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LogicBio Therapeutics
About LogicBio Therapeutics
LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing genome editing and gene therapy treatments using its GeneRide and sAAVy platforms. The company's GeneRide technology is a new approach to precise gene insertion harnessing a cell's natural deoxyribonucleic acid; and gene delivery platform, sAAVy is an adeno-associated virus, which is designed to optimize gene delivery for treatments in a range of indications and tissues.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LogicBio Therapeutics (LOGC)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
Receive News & Ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.