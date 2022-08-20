Chardan Capital Trims LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) Target Price to $2.50

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Chardan Capital from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, William Blair raised shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

LogicBio Therapeutics Stock Performance

LogicBio Therapeutics stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.26. LogicBio Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LogicBio Therapeutics

About LogicBio Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 312.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 54,145 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,511,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 37,309 shares during the last quarter. 55.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing genome editing and gene therapy treatments using its GeneRide and sAAVy platforms. The company's GeneRide technology is a new approach to precise gene insertion harnessing a cell's natural deoxyribonucleic acid; and gene delivery platform, sAAVy is an adeno-associated virus, which is designed to optimize gene delivery for treatments in a range of indications and tissues.

Featured Stories

