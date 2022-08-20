Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Bought by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 1.2% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 19,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,877,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 2.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 1.3% during the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,508,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $486.54 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $403.00 and a 52 week high of $539.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $481.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $485.20.

Chemed Increases Dividend

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.06. Chemed had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The company had revenue of $531.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

In other Chemed news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.47, for a total value of $121,953.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,086.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Chemed from $592.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

