Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Trading Up 6.5%

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) were up 6.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.95 and last traded at $51.95. Approximately 12,589 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 227,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CQP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet cut Cheniere Energy Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.43.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Cheniere Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSEAMERICAN:CQP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 270.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 121.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 103.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James Robert Ball sold 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $167,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,590. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheniere Energy Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CQP. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 3,342,380 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $141,183,000 after purchasing an additional 325,695 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 734,278 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,384,000 after acquiring an additional 229,326 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 949,727 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,527,000 after acquiring an additional 184,500 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,308,781 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $224,243,000 after acquiring an additional 178,340 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,359,682 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,433,000 after acquiring an additional 173,770 shares during the period. 46.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

See Also

