Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) Trading Up 5.6%

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Get Rating) shares were up 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $51.48 and last traded at $51.48. Approximately 7,474 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 199,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.76.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have commented on CQP shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cheniere Energy Partners to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.
Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.40.
Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile
Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.
Further Reading
