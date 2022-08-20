China Mengniu Dairy (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $42.80

Shares of China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $42.80 and last traded at $42.98, with a volume of 11381 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.32.

China Mengniu Dairy Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.37.

China Mengniu Dairy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a $0.5267 dividend. This is a positive change from China Mengniu Dairy’s previous dividend of $0.42. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th.

About China Mengniu Dairy

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, produces and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment produces and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, fresh milk, and yogurt.

