China Molybdenum (OTC:CMCLF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of China Molybdenum (OTC:CMCLF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CMCLF. HSBC downgraded China Molybdenum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on China Molybdenum in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a buy rating for the company.

China Molybdenum Trading Down 1.9 %

OTC CMCLF opened at 0.44 on Wednesday. China Molybdenum has a fifty-two week low of 0.40 and a fifty-two week high of 0.83.

China Molybdenum Company Profile

China Molybdenum Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, beneficiation, smelting, refining, and trading of copper, cobalt, molybdenum, tungsten, niobium, phosphates, and other base and rare metals. The company provides molybdenum oxide, ferromolybdenum, molybdenum and tungsten concentrates, copper concentrate, cobalt hydroxide, ferroniobium, phosphate fertilizer, gold and silver, and other related products.

