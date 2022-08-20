Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 103.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 321,766 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,546 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $77,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 6.9% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 684 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 1.6% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 2.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 3.0% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna

In other Cigna news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total transaction of $2,020,853.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,437,991.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,898 shares of company stock worth $9,163,758 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:CI traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $292.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,162,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,438. The company has a market cap of $89.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $293.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $271.03 and its 200-day moving average is $255.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.60. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.24 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.97 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Cigna from $276.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen raised Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.58.

Cigna Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

