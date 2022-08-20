Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Plans $0.69 Quarterly Dividend

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.69 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%.

Cincinnati Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 62 consecutive years. Cincinnati Financial has a payout ratio of 53.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cincinnati Financial to earn $5.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.7%.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $103.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.25 and its 200 day moving average is $121.97. Cincinnati Financial has a 1 year low of $93.41 and a 1 year high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Thomas J. Aaron bought 1,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,219.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $552,934.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,296.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,528.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Aaron purchased 1,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,219.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,934.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $453,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 12.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 12.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

