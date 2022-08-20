Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 91.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280,240 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on C. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price objective on Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE C opened at $52.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.20. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.44 and a 52 week high of $73.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

