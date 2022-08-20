Citigroup Raises Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target to $145.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial lowered Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $150.18.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $137.62 on Wednesday. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $112.52 and a 52-week high of $179.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,520.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter valued at $38,000.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

