City of London Group (LON:CIN) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $51.41

Shares of City of London Group plc (LON:CIN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 51.41 ($0.62) and traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.60). City of London Group shares last traded at GBX 52 ($0.63), with a volume of 334 shares trading hands.

City of London Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 47.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 51.31. The stock has a market cap of £62.10 million and a PE ratio of -2.60.

City of London Group Company Profile

City of London Group plc primarily focuses on the provision of finance to the SME sector in the United Kingdom. It offers asset backed finance products, commercial loans, debt finance products, and leasing services to SMEs; loans to professional practice firms; working capital loans; property bridging finances; market broking advise services for general insurance, commercial finance broking, regulated mortgages, protection, pensions, and investments; and banking license application services.

