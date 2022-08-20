City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.54-$1.57 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
City Office REIT Trading Down 1.6 %
NYSE:CIO traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $12.52. 564,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,036. The stock has a market cap of $520.46 million, a PE ratio of 1.22, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.87 and a 200-day moving average of $14.88. City Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.70.
City Office REIT Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.79%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of City Office REIT
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in City Office REIT by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in City Office REIT by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in City Office REIT by 165.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,674,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in City Office REIT by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 8,574 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About City Office REIT
City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on City Office REIT (CIO)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.