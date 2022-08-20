Clairvest Group (TSE:CVG) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $65.82

Clairvest Group Inc. (TSE:CVG – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$65.82 and traded as high as C$74.03. Clairvest Group shares last traded at C$73.99, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

Clairvest Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$66.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$64.37.

Clairvest Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. Clairvest Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.50%.

About Clairvest Group

Clairvest Group Inc is a private equity firm specializing in mid-market, growth equity investments, growth capital, buyouts, and consolidating industries and add-on acquisitions. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized gaming and casino, local market gaming, healthcare, equipment rental, facility services, oilfield services, waste management, business services, consumer services, aerospace, automotive aftermarket, collision repair, food, beverage and co-packing, defense, document management, warranty, contact manufacturing, environmental services, rental services, residential HVAC services, healthcare services, multiunit healthcare, insurance services, IT services, logistics and transportation, mining services, packaging, pest control, specialty aviation, education, software (mature), textile rental, utility services, water, building products, government services, industrial distribution and services, information technology and information services, media and marketing, non-destructive testing, renewable energy, property management, and restaurants.

