Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CLNE. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels to $12.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.13.

Clean Energy Fuels Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLNE opened at $7.48 on Tuesday. Clean Energy Fuels has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day moving average is $6.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.40 and a beta of 2.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Energy Fuels

About Clean Energy Fuels

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 315.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

