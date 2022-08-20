Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $122.11

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $122.11 and last traded at $121.71, with a volume of 1897 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $118.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLFD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Clearfield from $75.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Clearfield from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Clearfield from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Clearfield Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.87.

Insider Activity at Clearfield

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Clearfield had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The business had revenue of $71.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Clearfield, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick Goepel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,024,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,138,769.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Clearfield news, CFO Daniel R. Herzog sold 4,534 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $514,881.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,550,576.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick Goepel sold 10,000 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,024,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,138,769.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,323 shares of company stock valued at $4,637,329. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearfield

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Clearfield in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Clearfield in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Clearfield by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Clearfield in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

Featured Stories

