Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $122.11

Aug 20th, 2022

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFDGet Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $122.11 and last traded at $121.71, with a volume of 1897 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $118.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLFD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Clearfield from $75.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Clearfield from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Clearfield from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Clearfield Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.87.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFDGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Clearfield had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The business had revenue of $71.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Clearfield, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Clearfield

In related news, Director Patrick Goepel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,024,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,138,769.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Clearfield news, CFO Daniel R. Herzog sold 4,534 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $514,881.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,550,576.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Patrick Goepel sold 10,000 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,024,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,138,769.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,323 shares of company stock valued at $4,637,329. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearfield

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Clearfield in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Clearfield in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Clearfield by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Clearfield in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

