CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

CMC Materials Price Performance

Shares of CCMP opened at $173.69 on Wednesday. CMC Materials has a 52 week low of $119.19 and a 52 week high of $197.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.47.

Institutional Trading of CMC Materials

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCMP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in CMC Materials by 12.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 870,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,931,000 after buying an additional 97,702 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in CMC Materials by 2.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its position in CMC Materials by 180.0% during the second quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 1,470,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $256,500,000 after purchasing an additional 945,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in CMC Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

See Also

