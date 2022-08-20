Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Receives $113.30 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.30.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of Cogeco Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Cogeco Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$113.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th.

CGEAF stock opened at $65.35 on Monday. Cogeco Communications has a 1 year low of $62.50 and a 1 year high of $92.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.22 and a 200 day moving average of $76.08.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

