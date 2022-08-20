Colrain Capital LLC Acquires 8,300 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Colrain Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,500 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Comcast comprises 3.7% of Colrain Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Colrain Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 40.7% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,266 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after buying an additional 21,211 shares during the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 1.5% during the first quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 50,498 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Comcast by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Comcast by 1.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,590,939 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $542,688,000 after purchasing an additional 155,051 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Comcast by 0.6% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 43,031 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.68. 19,692,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,139,068. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.57 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.91.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.17.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

