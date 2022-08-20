Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Chairman Franklin Myers Sells 21,719 Shares

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) Chairman Franklin Myers sold 21,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $2,316,982.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 175,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,669,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 2.5 %

FIX stock opened at $105.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.23. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.91 and a fifty-two week high of $109.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.17 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,723,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $331,431,000 after buying an additional 32,264 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,011,000 after buying an additional 570,560 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 1.1% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,367,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,689,000 after acquiring an additional 14,726 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,183,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,404,000 after acquiring an additional 13,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 30.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,114,000 after acquiring an additional 187,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

